Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 753 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.