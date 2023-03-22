Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 916 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $479.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

