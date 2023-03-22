Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 615 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of RSG opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

