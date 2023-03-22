Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 512,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.