Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

