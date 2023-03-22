Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.