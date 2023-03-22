Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $78,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,175. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

