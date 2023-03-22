Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

