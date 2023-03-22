Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

