Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 789 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.