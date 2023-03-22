Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

