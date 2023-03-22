Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Acquires C$509,822.70 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$67.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 101.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Agnico Eagle Mines

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.