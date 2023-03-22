Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $43,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Trading Down 2.3 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.