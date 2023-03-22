Alain Bergeron Sells 9,500 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$83.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$93.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$84.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About iA Financial

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.