Alex Pourbaix Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00.
Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE opened at C$23.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.30. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.72 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The firm has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.64.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
