Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.