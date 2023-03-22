Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 29,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
