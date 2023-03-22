Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 29,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.