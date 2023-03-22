Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.