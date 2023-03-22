Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -375.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

