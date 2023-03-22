Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 282,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,744,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 68,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Apple by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

