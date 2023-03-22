Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 282,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,744,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 68,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.