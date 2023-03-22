Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

