Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

