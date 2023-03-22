Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

