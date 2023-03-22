Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 145 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

