Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,598 Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 348,768 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 473,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 175,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PBTP opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

