Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

