Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

