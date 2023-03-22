Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $270,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.