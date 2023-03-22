Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $307,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.00.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

