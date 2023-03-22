Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $310,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.79%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

