Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $665,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

