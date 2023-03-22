Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

