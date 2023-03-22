Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $287,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

