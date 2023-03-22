Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,851 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

