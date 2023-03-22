Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

