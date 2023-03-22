Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

