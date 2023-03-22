Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,588 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,535,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after acquiring an additional 649,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IEMG opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

