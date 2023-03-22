Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

