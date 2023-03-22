Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 580 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 108,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

