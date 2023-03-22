Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 67 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $176.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.