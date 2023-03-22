Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

