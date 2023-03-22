Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $37,610,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,627,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

