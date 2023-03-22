Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

