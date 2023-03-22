Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 514,262 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,262 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $219,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,526,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

