Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 57,439 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,439 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Datadog worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Datadog Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -435.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.