Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 65,511 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

