Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 341.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Align Technology worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $327.64 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $461.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $241.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.