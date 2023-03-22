Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 146,312 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.