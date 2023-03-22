Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 901,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6,397.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of FOX worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

